WWE NXT: Dec. 18, 2019

NXT Champion Adam Cole def. Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor put Johnny Gargano out of action for nearly two months, but Gargano may have found the only higher retributory price for Bálor to pay — a squandered chance to reclaim the NXT Championship.

Adam Cole pinned Bálor — with plenty of thanks due to Gargano — to retain the NXT Title.

Controlling the early goings at a methodical pace, Bálor grounded Cole with several holds until his opponent caught him with a superkick to the left knee. The Panama City Playboy continued to target that same knee throughout the bout, undercutting Bálor’s signature ability to inflict damage through the air.

NXT’s Prince felt the pain of that maneuver when his knee buckled on a missed Coup de Grace attempt. Cole’s ensuing Last Shot wasn’t enough to keep Bálor down for a three-count, however.

Bálor fought back to connect cleanly on another Coup de Grace, then locked Cole in position for the 1916 DDT to try to put him away.

That’s when Gargano strode onto the stage, causing Bálor to freeze in the ring like he had seen a ghost. It allowed Cole to wriggle free and blast him with a second Last Shot, which this time proved decisive.

Gargano — who had competed at nine consecutive TakeOvers before Bálor’s shocking, savage attack in October prevented him from participating at WarGames last month — wasn’t satisfied with merely costing NXT’s Prince the match. Finding a steel chair at ringside, Gargano blasted Bálor repeatedly until he managed to retreat backstage.

Thanks to Johnny Wrestling, Cole’s NXT Championship reign remains undisputed, while the issue between Bálor and Gargano is anything but.

Damian Priest def. Killian Dain

Damian Priest’s latest bout proved to be a serious gut check, and he passed in impressive fashion.

Two weeks after a rib injury prevented The Archer of Infamy from locking horns with Killian Dain, he returned to the ring to topple The Beast of Belfast in one-on-one competition.

Things didn’t appear as promising for Priest for much of the bout. In fact, his decision to return at all seemed possibly ill-advised with Dain focusing his barbaric aggression on Priest’s taped ribs.

The Archer of Infamy dug deep to find the fortitude at less than 100 percent to still execute eye-grabbing maneuvers, such as his patented springboard tope con giro and South of Heaven.

Priest ultimately had the wherewithal to counter Dain’s Vader Bomb with double knees to the back, softening him up for The Reckoning and pinfall.

Cameron Grimes def. Kushida

a mess Grimes made all himself when he took out Raul Mendoza to take on Kushida.

Grimes made sure to secure his hat

Io Shirai def. Santana Garrett

Pete Dunne def. Travis Banks

415-day reign of Shayna Baszler

What’s next for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza?

Last Wednesday was a huge night for Angel Garza. Not only did he dethrone Lio Rush to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but he also proposed to his girlfriend in the ring after his big win!

After such a life-changing evening, what does the future hold for the new champion?

Will NXT UK continue to impress ahead of Worlds Collide?

As the clash between NXT and NXT UK at WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, Jan. 25 draws near, Superstars from the British brand have been crossing the pond to give NXT a taste of what lies ahead in Houston.

While Kassius Ohno came up short against Matt Riddle, Travis Banks made the most of his first USA Network appearance, pulling off a surprising win over The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker. Will anyone else from NXT UK make the trek to Orlando on the road to Worlds Collide? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!