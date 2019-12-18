WWE NXT: Dec. 18, 2019

You won’t want to miss a second of NXT action tomorrow night, as the NXT Championship Match between Adam Cole and Finn Bálor will kick off the show at 8/7 C and will be presented commercial-free. Plus, Rhea Ripley looks to end Shayna Baszler’s reign of terror and capture the NXT Women’s Championship. Who will leave Full Sail University with NXT’s top titles? Find out tomorrow night, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What’s next for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza?

Last Wednesday was a huge night for Angel Garza. Not only did he dethrone Lio Rush to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but he also proposed to his girlfriend in the ring after his big win!

After such a life-changing evening, what does the future hold for the new champion?

Will NXT UK continue to impress ahead of Worlds Collide?

As the clash between NXT and NXT UK at WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, Jan. 25 draws near, Superstars from the British brand have been crossing the pond to give NXT a taste of what lies ahead in Houston.

While Kassius Ohno came up short against Matt Riddle, Travis Banks made the most of his first USA Network appearance, pulling off a surprising win over The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker. Will anyone else from NXT UK make the trek to Orlando on the road to Worlds Collide? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA!