WWE NXT: April 29, 2020

Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!

Will Maverick or Nese avoid an 0-2 start?

Drake Maverick and Tony Nese will be in must-win situations when they face off tonight in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group A matchup.

Both are desperately in need of a victory after starting off 0-1 last week. Nese was knocked off by Kushida, while Maverick lost to Jake Atlas.

While Atlas showed great sportsmanship and respect while catching up with Maverick after their bout, The Premier Athlete has made it clear he feels no sympathy for Maverick.

Will Maverick bounce back, or will Nese take another step toward becoming a two-time Cruiserweight Champion? Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.