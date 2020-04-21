WWE NXT: April 22, 2020

The Velveteen Dream pinned Adam Cole in tag team competition thanks to some unexpected help after Damian Priest took out Keith Lee. Elsewhere, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair confronted Mia Yim and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continued with three more bouts, including the debut of El Hijo del Fantasma.

WWE NXT results: April 22, 2020

Keith Lee evened the odds for The Velveteen Dream against The Undisputed ERA

NXT Champion Adam Cole lured The Velveteen Dream into a 3-on-1 ambush before North American Champion Keith Lee intervened and cleared the ring of The Undisputed ERA.

Dakota Kai & Raquel González def. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

Tegan Nox finally had a hand against her rivals Dakota Kai & Raquel González, but it didn’t matter on this occasion. Kai’s enforcer put Shotzi Blackheart away with an impressive one-armed Powerbomb.

Jake Atlas def. Drake Maverick in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group A Match

Jake Atlas got off to a 1-0 start in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament by defeating Drake Maverick with a spectacular cartwheel avalanche DDT.

Kushida def. Tony Nese in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group A Match

Kushida prevailed over Tony Nese in an ultra-physical encounter, submitting The Premier Athlete with the Sakuraba Lock to start his Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament run in victorious fashion.

Mia Yim def. Jessi Kamea

After picking up a well-earned win over Jessi Kamea, The Head Baddie in Charge was confronted by NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their bout next week.

El Hijo del Fantasma def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match

Looking extremely impressive in his debut, El Hijo del Fantasma started 1-0 in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament after planting Jack Gallagher with a Samoan Driver.

The Velveteen Dream & Dexter Lumis def. NXT Champion Adam Cole & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA

Seizing an early advantage ahead of his North American Title opportunity next week, Damian Priest struck Keith Lee in the throat with his now-patented nightstick, rendering him unable to compete. The chilling Dexter Lumis filled in for Lee in impromptu fashion with dominant offense, allowing Dream to hit a top-rope elbow on Adam Cole and pin the NXT Champion. .

Finn Bálor and The Velveteen Dream go one-on-one

Though The Velveteen Dream had his sights set on NXT Champion Adam Cole, he’ll be taking a detour from his championship path for a date with The Prince.

Finn Bálor took exception to His Purple Highness claiming that Cole was the greatest NXT Champion of all time, warning Dream what would happen if he did that again. The Dream saw that as a challenge and set a date with The Prince for next week.

What will happen when this new rivalry kicks off in the squared circle?

Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart face off with Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

The bitter rivalry between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai continues to rage Wednesday night on NXT, this time in tag team action, as Shotzi Blackheart teams up with Nox to face Kai and Raquel González.

Nox looked to be at a disadvantage when facing González in singles competition with Kai at ringside. However, Blackheart arrived to even the odds, clobbering Kai with her helmet, which distracted the towering González and allowed Nox to pick up the win.

Now that the odds are evened, who will walk out victorious?

El Hijo del Fantasma debuts against Jack Gallagher

Group B action in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament continues Wednesday night with the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma going one-on-one with Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Fantasma, a second-generation luchador, will be looking to make waves in his debut against Gallagher, who has shown a new, ruthless side of himself since returning to the ring.

Who will move to the top of the Group B standings with Akira Tozawa?

Kushida and Tony Nese clash in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament action

Group A action in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins Wednesday night with two bouts, one of which pits Kushida against Tony Nese.

Kushida is out to make his mark in the Cruiserweight division, but to start off the tournament with a winning record, he’ll have to get through The Premier Athlete, who is no doubt looking to move one step closer to a second reign as champion.

Who will pick up their first win in the tournament?

Drake Maverick battles Jake Atlas in a Group A Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match

Group A action continues with a match pitting Drake Maverick against Jake Atlas.

Maverick has a ton to prove as his tournament begins, but so does Atlas, who will be competing in only his second NXT match since joining the WWE Performance Center in February.

Who will move one step closer to the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship?