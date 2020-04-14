Finn Bálor def. Fabian Aichner

If mowing down Imperium one-by-one is the only way Finn Bálor can get to NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, The Prince doesn’t seem to mind.

Bálor conquered another of WALTER’s soldiers this week on NXT, this time taking down Fabian Aichner.

In what was essentially a Handicap Match at times, Bálor had to stave off Aichner as well as fellow Imperium member Marcel Barthel at ringside. But the uneven odds only seemed to further motivate Bálor.

After taking out Barthel, The Prince was finally able to focus squarely on Aichner. He put him away with the Coup de Grace and 1916 DDT, sending yet another message to WALTER, loud and clear.

Xia Li def. Aliyah

After being robbed of an opportunity to compete for the NXT Women’s Championship, Xia Li gained a satisfying measure of redemption.

Li took down Aliyah, who claimed credit for attacking Li last month and preventing her from having a chance to compete in the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match. The bad blood stems all the way back to when Li broke Aliyah’s nose in a previous contest last year.

Li again battered NXT’s Boujee Superstar, pinning her after an innovative cyclone kick to the back.

Akira Tozawa def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in an NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match

Tegan Nox def. Raquel González

Dexter Lumis def. Tehuti Miles

Finn Bálor confronted The Velveteen Dream

Episode brief 7, WWE NXT: April 15, 2020

Tommaso Ciampa was mysteriously attacked

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament begins

Tonight, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins.

Eight Superstars have been placed into two groups of four in advance of the round-robin tournament. They are:

Group A

Kushida

Drake Maverick

Tony Nese

Jake Atlas

Group B

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Akira Tozawa

El Hijo del Fantasma

Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Who will get out to an early lead in the first week of competition?

Will The Velveteen Dream accept Adam Cole’s invitation for a “chat?”

Tuesday on Twitter, NXT Champion Adam Cole extended an invitation to The Velveteen Dream for a “chat” between the two of them, as His Purple Highness’ pursuit of Cole’s title heats up.

Will The Dream accept Cole’s invitation for a champion’s experience tonight?

Riddle & mystery partner defend against Undisputed ERA tonight

Last week on WWE’s The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal said he had some decisions to make regarding the NXT Tag Team Titles, as Pete Dunne is in the U.K. and unable to join Matt Riddle to defend their titles due to current circumstances.

After conferring with The BroserWeights, Regal has reached his decision. The BroserWeights remain the NXT Tag Team Champions. However, until Pete Dunne is able to return, he and Riddle will select a temporary partner to take Dunne’s place alongside The Original Bro.

The NXT Universe will not have to wait long to find out who will be joining forces with Riddle, as they will be defending the titles against The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish tonight on USA Network.

Who will The BroserWeights select? Will he be able to get on the same page as Riddle on short notice? Will this new tandem be short-lived, as The Undisputed ERA look to get back on the road to holding all of NXT’s titles? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!