WWE NXT: April 15, 2020

Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, letting The Ring General know that his reign is on borrowed time. In response, WALTER has sent one of his top lieutenants, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, to silence The Prince. Will Aichner carry out his mission, or will Bálor move one step closer to The Ring General? Find out on NXT, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA!

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament begins

Tonight, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins.

Eight Superstars have been placed into two groups of four in advance of the round-robin tournament. They are:

Group A

Kushida

Drake Maverick

Tony Nese

Jake Atlas

Group B

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Akira Tozawa

El Hijo del Fantasma

Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Who will get out to an early lead in the first week of competition?

Will The Velveteen Dream accept Adam Cole’s invitation for a “chat?”

Tuesday on Twitter, NXT Champion Adam Cole extended an invitation to The Velveteen Dream for a “chat” between the two of them, as His Purple Highness’ pursuit of Cole’s title heats up.

Will The Dream accept Cole’s invitation for a champion’s experience?

How will The Queen’s reign over NXT continue?

Monday night on Raw, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair said that her goal was to remind the black-and-gold brand of humility.

The Queen went on to turn her attention toward the new No. 1 Contender to her title, Io Shirai. Flair said that The Genius of The Sky will be the first one to learn a harsh lesson: “Everyone bows down to The Queen.”

How will Charlotte Flair’s reign continue? Find out on NXT, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!