WWE NXT: April 1, 2020

The Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish

The Velveteen Dream continues to pick apart The Undisputed ERA one-by-one, and in doing so, may find himself one step closer to an NXT Championship opportunity against Adam Cole.

Taking aim at Bobby Fish this week, His Purple Highness claimed victory, but the Muay Thai master didn’t go down without a fight.

Fish repeatedly targeted Dream’s left leg, seemingly causing significant damage and hampering his mobility. But a split-second counter proved decisive as Dream hoisted Fish on his shoulders for the Dream Valley Driver.

Dream’s pointed words for Cole after his win begged the question — is The Panama City Playboy’s title reign running on borrowed time?

Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas

The NXT Universe has seen very little of Dexter Lumis, but one thing’s already clear — they’ve seen nothing like him before.

Making his first appearance since a disturbing debut in the NXT Breakout Tournament last summer, Lumis’ presence was as chilling as ever.

But once the bell rang for his bout against Jake Atlas, Lumis showed he was all business in the ring, as powerful and punishing as he is creepy. Finishing Atlas off with a modified Uranage followed by a vicious submission, no answers were provided about what makes Lumis tick, but he certainly sent a foreboding message to anyone who dares cross his path.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee def. Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest

Kushida def. Joaquin Wilde