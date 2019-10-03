WWE Now went live before Friday Night SmackDown’s debut on FOX

Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome hosted a WWE Now live presented by Xfinity previewing the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Friday.

Mere hours before defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston joined the show to break down his title bout. The Miz and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross also appeared before the history making night.

Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before Friday Night SmackDown in the video above!