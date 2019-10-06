WWE NOW Live reveals huge matches and match stipulations for WWE Hell in a Cell

The WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is set to be monumental with two Hell in a Cell Matches featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks. The night will also see SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley go to war against Charlotte Flair.

In addition, as first reported during WWE Now Live, WWE Hell in a Cell will feature the following matches and match stipulations.

First, the already-established matchup pitting Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan against Erick Rowan & Luke Harper will now be a Tornado Tag Team Match!

In addition, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match pits Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross against The Kabuki Warriors, Chad Gable takes on King Corbin in a King of the Ring rematch and The Viking Raiders & a mystery partner will battle all three members of The O.C.

Plus, Natalya will face Lacey Evans during the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff, beginning at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, the new WWE Network App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

Don’t miss WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on on the award-winning WWE Network.