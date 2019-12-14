WWE Now goes live before WWE TLC

Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome host a special live edition of WWE Now to preview a loaded WWE TLC today at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Mere hours before battling Roman Reigns in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match, his royal highness King Corbin will join Kelley and Rome. Also appearing will be Buddy Murphy as he gets ready to knock on the door to battle the ominous Aleister Black.

Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE TLC!