WWE Now goes live before Survivor Series

Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome host a special live edition of WWE Now this Sunday to preview a loaded Survivor Series this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Mere hours before challenging “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, Daniel Bryan will join Kelley and Rome. Also appearing with exclusive insight will be SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley ahead of her Triple Threat Match against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, as well as Friday Night SmackDown’s Mustafa Ali as he prepares to compete on the SmackDown Survivor Series Team against Raw and NXT.

Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before Survivor Series!