WWE nominated for eight Shorty Awards
WWE is a finalist for eight awards at the 12th annual Shorty Awards, which honor the best of social media by recognizing the industry’s top influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more.
WWE has been nominated in the following categories:
Overall Presence – WWE on Facebook
Overall Presence – WWE on Snapchat
Overall Presence – WWE on TikTok
Overall Presence – WWE on Twitter
Overall Presence – WWE on YouTube
Overall Presence – YouTube: UpUpDownDown
Campaign By Platform – Reddit: Best Use of Reddit in Social Media
Content & Media – GIFs: WWE’s GIFs run wild across social media
This year’s Shorty Awards ceremony will be a digital-only event streaming on Sunday, May 3. For more information on the Shorty Awards’ on the upcoming streaming event, please click here.