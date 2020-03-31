WWE nominated for eight Shorty Awards

WWE is a finalist for eight awards at the 12th annual Shorty Awards, which honor the best of social media by recognizing the industry’s top influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more.

WWE has been nominated in the following categories:

Overall Presence – WWE on Facebook

Overall Presence – WWE on Snapchat

Overall Presence – WWE on TikTok

Overall Presence – WWE on Twitter

Overall Presence – WWE on YouTube

Overall Presence – YouTube: UpUpDownDown

Campaign By Platform – Reddit: Best Use of Reddit in Social Media

Content & Media – GIFs: WWE’s GIFs run wild across social media

This year’s Shorty Awards ceremony will be a digital-only event streaming on Sunday, May 3. For more information on the Shorty Awards’ on the upcoming streaming event, please click here.