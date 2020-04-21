WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Match Card, How to Watch, Previews, Start Time and More

On Sunday, May 10, WWE Money in the Bank streams live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, with a special WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff beginning at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

This year, WWE Superstars will have to climb the corporate ladder to win the groundbreaking editions of the Money in the Bank Matches. The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.

MATCH CARD:

The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Superstars still to be named (PREVIEW)

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Superstars still to be named (PREVIEW)

WWE Championship Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (PREVIEW)

Universal Championship Match

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina (PREVIEW)