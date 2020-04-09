WWE Men’s division responds to Women’s division with #DontRushChallenge

Yesterday, the Women’s division knocked a #DontRushChallenge out of the park, and Naomi, who masterminded the clip, insinuated that the Men’s division couldn’t do any better. R-Truth heard that challenge, and R-Truth accepted that challenge.

The record-setting 24/7 Champion marshaled male Superstars across Raw, SmackDown, NXT and 205 Live to participate in a male version of the viral challenge, and it’s safe to say the competitive spirit is strong among the two locker rooms even under extenuating circumstances. Check out the clip below.