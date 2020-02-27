WWE Live Events return to Australia to New Zealand

WWE Live returns to Australia this August when WWE and TEG Dainty bring events to Melbourne and Sydney.

WWE is celebrating 35 years of live event tours in Australia, having debuted in Melbourne and Sydney in November 1985. Fans attending WWE Live in Australia will be able to see WWE Superstars live in action as featured on Raw, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, The Kabuki Warriors, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Samoa Joe and many more.*

*Talent line-up subject to change.

Australia shows will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, and on Friday, Aug. 7, at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Tickets for WWE Live events in Melbourne and Sydney can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 5, at www.ticketek.com.au. A Telstra Plus member presale starts 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 27. Go to telstra.com/music for further details.

In addition, WWE Live returns to New Zealand this August when WWE and TEG Dainty bring the only New Zealand show for 2020 back to Auckland. After a sell-out show in 2016 that saw 10,000-plus WWE fans pack into Spark Arena, the wait is finally over, as WWE returns for one electrifying night on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Fans attending WWE Live in New Zealand will be able to see WWE Superstars live in action as featured on Raw, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, The Kabuki Warriors, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Samoa Joe and many more.*

The New Zealand show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

Tickets for WWE Live in Auckland can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 3, at www.ticketmaster.co.nz. The Rock pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 27.