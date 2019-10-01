WWE launches official Apple Music playlists

Announced today by Triple H, WWE has launched official playlists available only on Apple Music. WWE, its Superstars, and popular artists will bring the sound of their favorite WWE moments – inside and outside the ring – directly to all your devices. Triple H has curated his own WWE Workout: Triple H playlist, which features both classic rock and metal hits, as well as new artists with attitude. Additionally, WWE Superstar Asuka – who’s known for having a taste for iconic 80s rock and metal artists – has also curated her favorite pump-up songs to get ring ready. Listen now only on Apple Music.

Article continues below ...