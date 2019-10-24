WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview, Oct. 25, 2019: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez come face-to-face on FS1

The New Day take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode ahead of largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history at WWE Crown Jewel

Following the announcement of Xavier Woods’ Achilles injury, Kofi Kingston steps up to support his longtime teammate Big E as The New Day face Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roodee on FS1.

The New Day emerged victorious after teaming with Heavy Machinery against Ziggler, Roode and The Revival in a colossal Eight-Man Tag Team Match ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

Will Kingston and Big E find their old groove, or will Ziggler & Roode tip the scales back in their direction ahead of the historic Tag Team Turmoil Match at WWE Crown Jewel?

Nikki Cross looks to continue SmackDown Women’s division ascent against Mandy Rose on FS1

Nikki Cross is on the rise, but Mandy Rose wants to let the WWE Universe know that she is the one who truly reigns supreme over the SmackDown Women’s division. The Golden Goddess won’t be standing alone, as Sonya Deville will be ringside in support of her Fire & Desire teammate.

After claiming the victory in last week’s Six-Pack Challenge Match, Cross earned a future SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity against Bayley. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion pinned Rose to clinch the win and stared down SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley from the ring.

Will Cross continue to put Bayley on notice, or will The Golden Goddess send her own message to the mere mortals of the division?