WWE Friday Night SmackDown: May 1, 2020

Otis and Carmella claimed Money in the Bank Ladder Match spots, The Forgotten Sons scored a statement win and King Corbin delivered Daniel Bryan a brutal message.

Otis and Dolph Ziggler to battle in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Otis doesn’t need any extra reasons to want to punish Dolph Ziggler, but he’s not about to turn one down either. The Blue Collar Solid Superstar will square off with The Showoff in Money in the Bank qualifying action.

Sonya Deville and Ziggler’s devious plan to derail Otis’ romantic dreams with Mandy Rose has come to light in recent weeks due to the involvement of an ominous figure.

Will the Otis and Ziggler rivalry reach a whole new level with the elevated Money in the Bank stakes?

Mandy Rose to meet Carmella in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The last month for Mandy Rose has been an absolute rollercoaster, and now The Golden Goddess is looking to secure a spot in this year’s Money in the Bank Match. It won’t be easy however, as Mandy Rose will have to topple Carmella, the original Ms. Money in the Bank.

Carmella & Dana Brooke came up short in their bid to become Women’s Tag Team Champions, and now Miss Mella looks to join her teammate in the historic edition of WWE Money in the Bank.

Daniel Bryan looks for retribution in battle with King Corbin

Daniel Bryan has built his career off perseverance, and King Corbin’s recent actions have made the royal combatant the latest hill to climb.

Bryan punched his ticket into this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match with a hard-fought win over Cesaro. Then, King Corbin paved his own path by defeating Drew Gulak with the timely intervention of Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro helping clinch the victory. Corbin would go on to deliver a ruthless scepter blow to the defeated Gulak to add an evil exclamation point.

Can Bryan shift the power after his training partner’s defeat, or will Corbin continue to strengthen himself ahead of WWE Money In The Bank.

The New Day set to battle The Forgotten Sons

The eighth reign as Tag Team Champions put a whole new target on The New Day’s backs, and The Forgotten Sons are the latest to come calling for a challenge.

As Kofi Kingston and Big E set out to celebrate their newly claimed titles, The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons all emerged looking to send a message to the champions. When the dust settled, Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker & Wesley Blake were left standing. Now the warrior trio gets their wish in a non-title showdown with The New Day.

Are The Forgotten Sons ready to step up as the greatest threat to The New Day’s dominance?

