WWE Elimination Chamber final entrance on the line in Tag Team Gauntlet Match

The WWE Universe will get a preview of the impending chaos of Sunday’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match, as six blue brand teams will battle for the right to enter the Elimination Chamber last in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Miz & John Morrison have had little time to celebrate their newly-earned SmackDown Tag Team Titles, as the championship grind continues with the WWE Elimination Chamber sneak peek against The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Who will earn the coveted final entrance into the Elimination Chamber?

Find out when the six teams collide on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.