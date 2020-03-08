WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results

For WWE Elimination Chamber results, photos and video highlights, stick with WWE.com throughout the day. The action begins with the Kickoff at 6 ET/3 PT, which streams live on the award-winning WWE Network and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

Then, The Road to WrestleMania continues when the 2020 Elimination Chamber event streams live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT. The action includes one Elimination Chamber Match to determine Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania challenger, and another for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

As the action unfolds, WWE.com will update this story with live results.

Article continues below ...

Results so far:

Kickoff Match

The Viking Raiders def. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Still to come:

Elimination Chamber Match — Winner faces Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party

No Disqualification Match

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

3-on-1 Handicap Intercontinental Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo