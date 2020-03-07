WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Match Card, How to Watch, Previews, Start Time and More
This Sunday, WWE Elimination Chamber streams live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, with a special WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff beginning at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
So far, the match card includes:
Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner earns Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania)
Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (PREVIEW)
Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn (PREVIEW)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match
The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (PREVIEW)
No Disqualification Match
Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (PREVIEW)
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy (PREVIEW)
United States Championship Match
Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo (PREVIEW)