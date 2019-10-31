WWE Crown Jewel 2019 results

For WWE Crown Jewel results, photos and video highlights, stick with WWE.com throughout the day.

The action begins with the Kickoff, which will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network at 12 p.m. ET/7 p.m. AST and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. The action includes a 20-Man Battle Royal, the winner of which will challenge United States Champion AJ Styles later in the night.

Then, WWE Crown Jewel streams live from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 1 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST on WWE Network. The show features Natalya and Lacey Evans in the first-ever Women’s match in Saudi Arabia, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, and Seth Rollins defending the Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason.

As the action unfolds, WWE.com will update this story with live results. Check out the full lineup below:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt — The match cannot be stopped for any reason

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia History

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

5-on-5 Tag Team Match

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ali, Ricochet & Shorty G) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley)

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Winner of the Kickoff Battle Royal

Largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in WWE History to determine the best tag team in the world

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. The O.C. vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Lucha House Party vs. The B-Team

Kickoff Match

20-Man Battle Royal — Winner faces AJ Styles for the United States Championship