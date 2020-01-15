WWE Chronicle: John Morrison to debut Jan. 25 on WWE Network

John Morrison’s long-awaited return to Friday Night SmackDown last week brought plenty of fireworks, between his reunion with former championship teammate The Miz and their heated confrontation with The New Day that followed. But amid the explosive developments surrounding Morrison’s SmackDown comeback, one detail might have gone overlooked.

Before expressing his “disappointment” in the WWE Universe for not supporting The Miz more, The Guru of Greatness casually mentioned that every step of his return to WWE has been documented for an upcoming edition of WWE Chronicle.

For those wondering exactly when you can watch the episode, you’re in luck. WWE.com can now confirm that WWE Chronicle: John Morrison will premiere on WWE Network on Saturday, Jan. 25, immediately following that evening’s live coverage of WWE Worlds Collide.

In the meantime, visit the WWE Chronicle on-demand section of WWE Network to catch up on past episodes featuring Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Goldberg and more.