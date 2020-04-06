WWE Champions 2020 update brings Leagues and Hollywood Hogan to the game

The WWE Champions 2020 update is here, bringing an all-new experience to the more than 35 million members of the WWE Universe who play the action-packed mobile game.

The addition of Leagues to WWE Champions allows players to go from rookie to Superstar in an all-new career-based system. Leagues will allow players to rank up by completing in-game objectives. New content, rewards and features will unlock based on each player’s experience level.

And on top of new features like Leagues, WWE Champions 2020 continues to add to its ever-expanding roster of WWE Superstars and Legends, which includes the April addition of Hollywood Hogan.

WWE Champions, which is developed by Scopely, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store for Android devices.