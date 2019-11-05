WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio

Fired-up and ready to avenge his family, Rey Mysterio will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Lesnar made his rivalry with Mysterio intensely personal when he attacked The Ultimate Underdog’s son Dominik on the Sept. 30 edition of Raw. Mysterio retaliated, bringing Cain Velasquez — who famously defeated Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Title in 2010 — to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown that same week. That confrontation, moments after The Beast Incarnate’s WWE Championship victory over Kofi Kingston, set the stage for a WWE Title showdown between the longtime rivals at WWE Crown Jewel.

Lesnar vanquished Velasquez with the Coquina Clutch in that rapid-fire bout, but Mysterio refused to allow Lesnar the satisfaction of victory, bludgeoning The Beast with a steel chair. The Ultimate Underdog’s brazen assault infuriated Lesnar, who quit SmackDown for the sole purpose of coming to Raw to “hunt” the red brand Superstar.

Article continues below ...

In search of answers, not even the announce team was safe from Lesnar’s Raw rampage. After The Conqueror sent Dio Maddin crashing through the announce table, Rey pummeled the nigh-unstoppable juggernaut with a steel pipe and challenged The Beast to a WWE Championship Match at Survivor Series.

Mysterio has made a career of beating the odds, going toe-to-toe with the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Mark Henry, Batista, The Great Khali and, yes, even Lesnar in the past. However, now that Lesnar has repeatedly crossed the line by targeting Mysterio’s family, we might see a whole new side of The Ultimate Underdog at WWE’s annual fall classic.

Can Mysterio slay The Beast and become a two-time WWE Champion, or will Lesnar cement his dominance on the red brand? Find out by tuning in to Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.