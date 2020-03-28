WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes final pre-WrestleMania appearance

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre have not been in the same building in the weeks since Lesnar absorbed a trio of Claymores from his WrestleMania challenger. That may or may not change on Monday, but The Beast Incarnate will be on Raw, making what’s become his customary appearance on the last show before a high-profile title match. Tune in to Monday Night Raw, live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see the WWE Champion and more.

