WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez come face-to-face next week on Friday Night SmackDown

Only six nights before their colossal WWE Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez will be under the same roof this coming Friday night on SmackDown.

Harsh words were exchanged on both sides the last time Lesnar and Velasquez were in the same arena. With years of personal animosity looming over them and explosive exchanges between them in recent weeks, it is anyone’s guess as to what will go down when the two cross paths once again this Friday night at 8/7 C when SmackDown airs one time only on FS1.