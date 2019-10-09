WWE announcement with Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury will stream live this Friday at 3 ET/12 PT

As first revealed on WWE’s The Bump, WWE will make an announcement this Friday featuring COO Triple H, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman, former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in this Friday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT when the announcement streams live on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and WWE.com.