WWE After the Bell goes old-school with guest Drew Gulak

He helped shore up Daniel Bryan’s game and bring him to the cusp of the Intercontinental Championship. Now, Drew Gulak will be dropping his knowledge on WWE After the Bell.

The Philadelphia native and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is the guest on this week’s edition of the podcast, discussing everything from his gritty time on the indies, to his gritty match with Daniel Bryan at WWE Elimination Chamber, to his gritty WrestleMania debut, to his gritty … time as a circus clown?

