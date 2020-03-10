WWE After the Bell exclusively reveals newest WWE Hall of Fame inductee on this week’s episode

This week’s WWE After the Bell will play host to a major, exclusive announcement. Corey Graves will reveal the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame on this week’s episode, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Graves has already played host to several inductees both past and future, most recently welcoming Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in advance of their induction as The nWo along with Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman. This year’s Hall of Fame Class is shaping up to be one of the more stacked in recent memory, with Batista, The nWo, The Bella Twins and John “Bradshaw” Layfield making up the currently announced Superstars. Come Thursday, their number will grow.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday; subscribe here to be the first to find out who will be the newest inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame.