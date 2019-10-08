WWE 2K20 MyCareer trailer premieres on UpUpDownDown

The road to the top in WWE isn’t easy, and the WWE Universe will get a taste of just how tough it can be in MyCareer mode in WWE 2K20. WWE fans can take a first look at this year’s MyCareer exclusively on UpUpDownDown, where the trailer premiered.

Will the twists and turns of MyCareer lead you to the WWE Hall of Fame? Find out in WWE 2K20, which releases on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Pre-order today to get the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which features “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt!

