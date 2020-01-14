WWE 24: WrestleMania New York to premiere Jan. 26 after Royal Rumble

A new episode of WWE Network’s acclaimed docuseries WWE 24, focusing on last year’s unforgettable WrestleMania 35, is set to debut Sunday, Jan. 26, immediately following the Royal Rumble.

Titled WWE 24: WrestleMania New York, the new release will feature loads of original Superstar interviews and never-before-seen backstage footage, giving you unprecedented insight into WWE’s marquee event, which saw Kofi Kingston’s crowning as WWE Champion, Seth Rollins’ slaying of “The Beast” Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch’s triumph in WrestleMania’s first main event featuring female Superstars.

The upcoming episode covers all that and much more, from Ricochet’s long-awaited debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All, to two tales of enduring friendships, as the teams of The IIconics and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins achieve their dreams of experiencing WrestleMania Moments together.

Don’t miss WWE 24: WrestleMania New York when it premieres Jan. 26 on the award-winning WWE Network.