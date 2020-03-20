WWE 205 Live preview, March 20, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, two first-time-ever matches are set for action. Danny Burch will battle Joaquin Wilde, and Oney Lorcan will be taking on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Wilde hopes for a major victory against Burch

There is no denying that Joaquin Wilde has quickly become one of WWE 205 Live’s most exciting competitors. He has earned two impressive victories against Raul Mendoza and looks to prove he is a serious contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

However, The Cosmic Superstar faces a daunting challenge in the form of the hard-hitting Danny Burch. The Strong Style Brit’s intensity is rivaled only by his tag team partner Oney Lorcan, and Wilde may not be prepared for the freight train that is Burch.

Will Wilde emerge with another victory, or will Burch swat him out of mid-air?

Can “Swerve” compete with Lorcan’s rage?

As one of the most prominent NXT Cruiserweights on the purple brand, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has made it his goal to make WWE 205 Live “Swerve’s House.” He has already squared off with many of the division’s finest competitors, but tonight, he faces one of his partners from last week’s 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match, Oney Lorcan.

Both Superstars hope to make their case for an NXT Cruiserweight Championship opportunity, and it was inevitable that their paths would collide. Will “Swerve’s” fast-paced and innovative offense be enough to contain the unbridled intensity and resilience of The Boston Brawler?

