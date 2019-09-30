WWE 205 Live moving to Fridays

Beginning this Friday, Oct. 4, The Most Exciting Hour on Television is moving to Friday nights. As part of WWE Premiere Week, the home of the Cruiserweights —WWE 205 Live — is moving to Fridays at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

At the conclusion of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, tune in to WWE Network to see WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Oney Lorcan, Humberto Carrillo, Tony Nese and all your favorite Cruiserweights in an hour of action that will leave you breathless.

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, Fridays at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.