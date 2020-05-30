WWE 205 Live: May 29, 2020

Tony Nese defeated Tyler Breeze in a thrilling showdown, and Tehuti Miles gets a break through victory over Danny Burch.

205 Live results: May 29, 2020

Tony Nese def. Tyler Breeze

Tony Nese had been searching for answers since coming up short in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and found his first one against Tyler Breeze. In a high-caliber 205 Live showcase, The Premiere Athlete showed why he’s one of the finest to compete on the purple brand with a crushing Running Nese to get back in the win column.

Tehuti Miles def. Danny Burch

Tehuti Miles proved a worthy competitor in his 205 Live debut against Tyler Breeze, and Danny Burch stepped up as another tough test for the WWE Performance Center standout. Burch has been on a roll competing with Oney Lorcan, but Miles was intent on notching his first victory and landed a surprise roll-up for the win.