WWE 205 Live: March 6, 2020

On the latest episode of WWE 205 Live, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch battled Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis in tag team action. Plus, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott went toe-to-toe with Ariya Daivari.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Ariya Daivari

Before Isaiah “Swerve” Scott faced Ariya Daivari, it was revealed that Lio Rush is not medically cleared to compete following the attack by Gentleman Jack Gallagher last week. As a result, Rush would no longer be the captain of the team of NXT Cruiserweights set to face the WWE 205 Live originals in the 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match. Scott revealed that there would not be a captain, but they did find a replacement for The Man of the Hour. Scott did not reveal the competitor’s identity.

The last two times Scott and Daivari faced off, “Swerve” emerged victorious. As the match got underway, both Superstars exchanged unpleasantries before Scott took control with his fast-paced and agile offense, but The WWE 205 Live original soon struck back with cruel intent, targeting his opponent’s neck and throat.

The resilient Scott found his second wind and unleashed a series of strikes and kicks. Daivari took control of the match, recovering from a countered Hammerlock Lariat before dropping “Swerve” with a DDT. Daivari was ready to put Scott away and again attempted the Hammerlock Lariat.

Scott countered his opponent and dropped him with a House Call. Daivari survived the pinfall, only to have his arm snapped by Scott’s brutal Pop Culture. With The Persian Lion down, “Swerve” ascended the ropes and delivered a double stomp to pick up the victory.

Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

Naturally, as the opening bell sounded, The Premier Athlete took a moment to show off his physique, only to be clobbered by Danny Burch. Not in the mood for nonsense, Burch took down Nese, forcing him to tag in Kanellis. Burch quickly handled The Opportunist, bringing Lorcan into the battle.

Later, when Lorcan received a tag, the fired-up Boston Brawler unleashed his fury on both opponents, but Nese tripped up Lorcan, once again giving them control of the bout. Feeding off the energy of the WWE Universe, Lorcan battled back, fighting through a double team effort to make the tag to Burch.

The British Superstar charged forward and took down both opponents. Hoisting Kanellis onto his shoulders, Burch turned to Lorcan, who ascended the ropes, ready to drop The Opportunist.

Before Lorcan could make the leap, Nese charged into the ring and knocked The Boston Brawler off the top. Burch attempted to fend off both opponents but was unsuccessful, allowing Kanellis and Nese to execute a flying knee and powerslam, respectively, for an impressive win.

NXT Cruiserweights select mystery partner

Following Gentleman Jack Gallagher’s shocking attack on Lio Rush last week on WWE 205 Live, The Man of the Hour has not been medically cleared for competition. As a result, the NXT Cruiserweights have selected a new member of their team, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott revealed that the team collectively decided it didn’t need a captain. Next week, a mystery partner will join Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan against Tony Nese and his hand-picked team of Mike Kanellis, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Both teams will collide in a 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match in the ultimate struggle between NXT Cruiserweights and WWE 205 Live originals. Who is the mystery Superstar? Which team will emerge victorious?

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, next week at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!

Tag team action set for tonight

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, the hard-hitting Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are set to square off against Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis. Both duos are set to battle in next week’s 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, and each tandem also wants to prove they are dominant team in the Cruiserweight division.

For the new tag team of Nese and Kanellis, a battle against the always intense Lorcan and Burch is certainly a stress test of their alliance. They’ll need to prove they are focused and on the same page or else they’ll both be met with resounding European Uppercuts and drowned out by the sounds of Lorcan’s rageful battle cry.

Nese and Kanellis will also look to showcase their abilities and claim a big win en route to next week’s Captain’s Challenge.

Daivari hopes to gain an edge for the 205 Live originals

The first time Ariya Daivari and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott collided inside a WWE 205 Live ring, it was Scott’s first ever match on the purple brand, and he emerged victorious. The Persian Lion demanded a rematch a week later, and “Swerve” once again vanquished Daivari.

Tonight Daivari and Scott meet again, but this time, it is with the ultimate challenge pitting NXT Cruiserweights against WWE 205 Live originals looming just one week away. Daivari has been one of the most vocal opponents of the new faces on the purple brand, while Scott is one of the most exciting competitors on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live.

Who will get the upper hand before the 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match next week! Don’t miss WWE 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.

Rush and Nese set their squads

Next week, Lio Rush will lead a team of NXT Cruiserweights against Tony Nese and his hand-picked team of WWE 205 Live originals. The Man of the Hour selected Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. They will battle The Premier Athlete’s team of Mike Kanellis, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivairi and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Both teams will collide in a 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match in the ultimate struggle between NXT Cruiserweights and WWE 205 Live originals.