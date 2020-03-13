WWE 205 Live: March 13, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE 205 Live originals battle NXT Cruiserweights in a 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match. Who have the NXT Cruiserweights chosen as their mystery partner?

NXT Cruiserweights select mystery partner

Following Gentleman Jack Gallagher’s shocking attack on Lio Rush two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, The Man of the Hour has not been medically cleared for competition. As a result, the NXT Cruiserweights have selected a new member of their team, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott revealed that the team collectively decided it didn’t need a captain. Next week, a mystery partner will join Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan against Tony Nese and his hand-picked team of Mike Kanellis, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Both teams will collide in a 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match in the ultimate struggle between NXT Cruiserweights and WWE 205 Live originals. Who is the mystery Superstar? The NXT Cruiserweights know their partner’s identity, will that give them an advantage?

