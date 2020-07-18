WWE 205 Live: July 17, 2020

205 Live once again lived up to its moniker as The Most Exciting Hour On Television, as Mansoor took down Tehuti Miles in a rematch from last week, and Tony Nese fought through some adversity to defeat Chase Parker of Ever-Rise.

205 Live Results: July 17, 2020:

Article continues below ...

Mansoor def. Tehuti Miles

Mansoor just might be the real deal.

In addition to defeating Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro in the past, the exciting upstart has now posted consecutive wins over Tehuti Miles.

Right at the toll of the opening bell, Miles fired his shirt into Mansoor’s face and unloaded with a flurry of punches. Desperate for a win after losing to Mansoor last week, Miles showed off a newfound mean streak when the fight spilled to ringside, hurling his opponent into the barricade and twice slamming his face into the plexiglass.

After landing on his feet on the ring apron, Mansoor turned the battle in his favor by evading a dropkick and dropping Miles with a wicked corkscrew neckbreaker. Mansoor followed up with an inverted atomic drop into a spinebuster before clinching the win by hoisting Miles above his head and nearly driving him through the canvas.

Tony Nese def. Chase Parker

Despite joining forces with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week to claim a tag team win against Ever-Rise in an impromptu match last week, Tony Nese entered the squared circle by his lonesome for a singles bout against Chase Parker, who was accompanied by his Ever-Rise teammate, Matt Martel.

Nese and Parker competed at a frenetic pace in the early goings, and The Premier Athlete got the upper hand with several stinging kicks and a crafty leg sweep that planted Parker.

Parker regained control, however, when Nese was distracted by Martel at ringside, allowing Parker to catch the former Cruiserweight Champion off guard with a baseball slide that knocked him to the floor.

When Martel later hopped onto the apron, Nese responded by shoving Parker into him and followed up with a brutal kick to Parker’s jaw for the 1-2-3.

Ever-Rise immediately began to put the boots to Nese after the match, but Isaiah “Swerve” Scott hit the ring, and Parker & Martel quickly scurried.