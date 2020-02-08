WWE 205 Live: Feb. 7, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin makes his first foray onto the purple brand as he faces two former champions who are both hungry for another title opportunity, Lio Rush and Tony Nese.

Oney Lorcan returns to the ring

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Danny Burch was attacked by Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick after The Persian Lion stopped Kendrick from defeat at the hands of Burch. The animosity between Burch and his tormentors has reached a boiling point, and last week was no exception.

However, before The Man with a Plan and Daivari Dinero could do too much damage, Burch’s friend and tag team partner Oney Lorcan made his triumphant return to WWE 205 Live. Charging into the ring with a steel chair, The Boston Brawler evened the odds.

Tonight, Lorcan gets back into the squared circle, as he will once again join forces with Burch in tag team action against Kendrick and Daivari.

Champion’s challenge

Following the news last week that The Irish Ace would be making his way to the home of the Cruiserweight division, the WWE Universe has been ripe with anticipation about what kind of statement the champion would make. Tweeting earlier today, he wanted to know which Cruiserweight needed to be made an example of. Lio Rush responded by asserting that he was more than willing to welcome Devlin to WWE 205 Live. However, WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese chimed in and claimed that the honor should be his. As a result, all three Superstars will collide in a Triple Threat Match.

Can Devlin set the tone for his championship reign, or will he realize that the competition is fiercer than he anticipated in the Cruiserweight division?

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.