WWE 205 Live: Feb. 14, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, tag team action takes centerstage as Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch battle The Singh Brothers. Plus, The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari will be in action!

Burch & Lorcan are ready to bring the pain

Since reuniting earlier this month, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan have not missed a beat and have been on a mission to take out anyone who dares cross them, focusing primarily on The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari. However, tonight in Vancouver, they face a hometown duo in The Singh Brothers, who are bringing their trademark arrogance home.

The Bollywood icons are always looking for a challenge and will no doubt be hoping to take Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch down a peg and with the added allure of doing it in front of their friends and family.

The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari team up

The alliance between The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari is one forged out of mutual respect, not only as WWE 205 Live originals, but as two Superstars looking to make an impact in the Cruiserweight division. Following a victory via disqualification last week against Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Kendrick & Daivari are looking to keep winning and prove that they are indeed the premier Superstars of the Cruiserweight division.

They’ll certainly have their chance tonight, as they will be in tag team action!

Who will Kendrick & Daivari face? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.