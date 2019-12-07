WWE 205 Live: Dec. 6, 2019

Before they clash for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week on WWE NXT, Lio Rush and Angel Garza have selected each other’s opponents for tonight! Rush has chosen Raul Mendoza for Garza, while The Man of the Hour will face Garza’s choice of Danny Burch!

Are Garza and Rush ready for their rematch?

Next week on WWE NXT, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will defend the title in a rematch against Angel Garza. However, tonight, the two rivals have hand-picked each other’s opponents as they prepare for their high-stakes battle.

For Garza, The Man of the Hour chose Raul Mendoza, for whom Rush has developed a great respect. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion was pushed to the limit by Mendoza and wants Garza to experience the same level of competition from Mendoza.

Garza responded to Rush’s pick by choosing the hard-hitting Danny Burch. Following the British Superstar’s performance last week, Garza is certain he’ll bring that same level of intensity against The Man of the Hour.

