WWE 205 Live: April 3, 2020

On the latest episode of WWE 205 Live, the reinvigorated Gentleman Jack Gallagher returns to singles action on the purple brand against Tyler Breeze. Plus, Kushida and Danny Burch battle for the first time ever.

Kushida def. Danny Burch

Both Kushida and Danny Burch have been in the midst of winning streaks in recent weeks between WWE 205 Live and WWE NXT; thus, their paths were destined to cross. Having never competed against one another, both Superstars tested the waters early in the contest as Kushida tried to use his speed to counter Burch’s technical prowess.

Burch gained the upper hand with a leg pick, dropping Kushida to the canvas. However, the Japanese Superstar quickly regained control by turning up the speed and forcing Burch to the outside. As Kushida went for a high-risk move, Burch clobbered him with a perfectly timed punch.

Kushida again changed the pace of the contest, taking down The Governor on the outside before delivering a kick to the face. A desperate Burch landed two headbutts that allowed him to execute the crossface. Kushida maneuvered out of the hold before trading strikes with Burch and hitting a crushing basement dropkick. Seizing the opportunity to strike, Kushida applied a Kimura lock for the submission win.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher def. Tyler Breeze

Following a victory against Austin Theory on WWE NXT, Tyler Breeze looked for another win on WWE 205 Live against Gentleman Jack Gallagher. The British Superstar made his return to the purple brand last month, eliminating Breeze from a 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match. Reinvigorated and newly focused, Gallagher was ready for a fight.

With the match being contested at a frenetic pace, Breeze tattooed Gallagher with a Supermodel Kick, but Gentleman Jack narrowly kicked out. Breeze ascended the top rope and looked to put his opponent away, but Gallagher quickly grabbed Breeze’s arm and drove it into the top rope. Gallagher continued to target Gallagher’s shoulder, applying a shoulder lock that left Prince Pretty desperately reaching for the ropes.

Gallagher continued his aggressive assault and traded strikes with Breeze before being forced to the outside after a knee to the face. After forcing Gallagher into the barricade and tossing him back into the ring, Breeze looked to follow up, but he couldn’t get in the ring thanks to the damage done to his shoulder early in the contest. Gallagher seized the opportunity to strike and delivered a discus elbow for the pinfall.

Kushida and Burch collide for the first time ever

Last month, Kushida and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott were the remaining members of Team NXT in the 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match against the WWE 205 Live originals. Both Superstars have been in the midst of respective winning streaks of late, and Kushida emerged successful in his most recent bout against Joaquin Wilde on WWE NXT.

However, Kushida’s opponent Danny Burch has also been in the midst of a winning streak, picking up victories in both singles and tag team action on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live. Colliding for the first time ever, Kushida and Burch are seeking a huge victory on the purple brand.

Breeze faces the reinvigorated Gallagher

Last week on WWE NXT, Tyler Breeze picked up a major victory against Austin Theory and has been riding high after silencing the brash Superstar at least for that night. However, tomorrow night on WWE 205 Live, Prince Pretty faces the Superstar who eliminated him from last month’s 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

When Gallagher returned to WWE 205 Live, he did so with a new look and more aggressive attitude. Despite being a member of the WWE 205 Live originals, he found himself at odds with his teammates, including the captain, Tony Nese. With his first singles match on WWE 205 Live in four months – and his first-ever against Breeze – Gallagher is out to send a message to the entire Cruiserweight division.

