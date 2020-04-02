WWE 205 Live: April 3, 2020

Tomorrow night on WWE 205 Live, Kushida looks to continue his recent winning streak against another Superstar enjoying a streak of his own, Danny Burch. Plus, Gentleman Jack Gallagher returns to singles action on the purple brand against Tyler Breeze.

Kushida and Burch collide for the first time ever

Article continues below ...

Last month, Kushida and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott were the remaining members of Team NXT in the 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match against the WWE 205 Live originals. Both Superstars have been in the midst of respective winning streaks of late, and Kushida emerged successful in his most recent bout against Joaquin Wilde on WWE NXT.

However, Kushida’s opponent Danny Burch has also been in the midst of a winning streak, picking up victories in both singles and tag team action on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live. Colliding for the first time ever, Kushida and Burch are seeking a huge victory on the purple brand.

Breeze faces the reinvigorated Gallagher

Last week on WWE NXT, Tyler Breeze picked up a major victory against Austin Theory and has been riding high after silencing the brash Superstar at least for that night. However, tomorrow night on WWE 205 Live, Prince Pretty faces the Superstar who eliminated him from last month’s 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

When Gallagher returned to WWE 205 Live, he did so with a new look and more aggressive attitude. Despite being a member of the WWE 205 Live originals, he found himself at odds with his teammates, including the captain, Tony Nese. With his first singles match on WWE 205 Live in four months – and his first-ever against Breeze – Gallagher is out to send a message to the entire Cruiserweight division.

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tomorrow at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.