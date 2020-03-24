One Thing To Watch: WrestleMania VII takes over Los Angeles

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

Besides the Super Bowl, is there a sporting event in North America that is bigger than WrestleMania?

The event delivers in a major way, every year, and has provided classic moment after classic moment in the WWE’s rich history.

And though it delivers nearly every year, some WrestleManias stand out more than others – and WrestleMania VII is one that fans will never forget.

On March 24, 1991, WrestleMania VII descended upon the City of Angels. It was The Undertaker’s WrestleMania debut, and in history, it serves as the beginning of his unprecedented streak of 21 consecutive victories on the sport’s biggest stage.

On that night, he matched up with WWE superstar Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and dominated him in a way that was surprising to most, but also foreshadowed The Undertaker’s dominance for the next two decades.

But that match wasn’t what ultimately made WrestleMania VII so special.

If there is one thing Hollywood can deliver, it’s a great storyline, and that storyline was provided with the retirement match between legendary wrestlers The Ultimate Warrior and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Warrior would ultimately come out victorious, but that wasn’t the most memorable moment of the match.

After Macho Man was defeated, Miss Elizabeth – his long-time manager and wife outside of the ring – came to his defense against his current manager, Sensational Sherri, who was attacking Savage after he lost.

It created one of the most emotional moments in WWE history.

It was a fairytale ending that could only happen in Hollywood.

Closing out the night was a grudge match for the WWE Championship between the face of wrestling, Hulk Hogan, and reigning champ, Sgt. Slaughter.

Funny enough, just a few days ago, the two rivals sat down on a small couch together to watch the match.

Even to this day, WrestleMania VII is still making memories.