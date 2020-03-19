We knew that WrestleMania this year was going to be different — but we had no idea it would be this different.

On Wednesday evening, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he’ll be hosting WrestleMania this year, and that the event will be a two-night extravaganza on April 4 and 5.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. Article continues below ... — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WrestleMania 36 will emanate from WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans and only essential personnel on hand, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown also aired from the P.C., for the same reason, giving fans a unique, surreal version of sports entertainment:

Gronkowski, who has often talked about his passion for the WWE and desire to get into wrestling in his post-football days, was already slated to appear on this week’s SmackDown, as confirmed by his good friend Mojo Rawley last Friday.

After Gronk broke the news about the Showcase of the Immortals, WWE Superstars weighed in:

Two nights is better then one. Congrats @RobGronkowski see you in Orlando for @WrestleMania April 4th and 5th. https://t.co/tC0UEkW19Z — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) March 18, 2020

Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it’s going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!! It’s so nice, we gotta do it twice! Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!! Chops all around! pic.twitter.com/P4U3hn44Wu — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 19, 2020

Ok Gronk I see you!! DAMN two nights of #WrestleMania!! Let’s go!! 👊🏿 https://t.co/fAQxYjxIds — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 18, 2020

all we want as performers is to make you guys smile and laugh, we will do our best and we will tell you our stories. With two nights in April, Saturday and Sunday, we can have an unforgettable Wrestlemania weekender! ❤️🌎❤️🌎 bubbly poltergeists coming through your screen!! 📺 https://t.co/K7cHtZuHil — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 18, 2020

2nd best “patriot to Florida” news you’ll hear this week!

(+ 2 nights for me to steal the show) https://t.co/zkBHGILwFz — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 18, 2020

WrestleMania 36 will feature a Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns, the likely end of a years-long between John Cena and Bray Wyatt — or, should we say, The Fiend — AJ Styles taking on The Deadman himself, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler, and much more!

Oh, and if that’s not enough, the Rated-R Superstar Edge, who recently returned to WWE after a nearly nine-year retirement from in-ring competition, has challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match after The Viper unleashed vicious assaults on both the former WWE Champion and fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Edge’s wife.

It all goes down live on two nights, April 4 and 5, only on the WWE Network!