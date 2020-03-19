WWE Superstars react to Rob Gronkowski announcing he’ll host a two-night WrestleMania
We knew that WrestleMania this year was going to be different — but we had no idea it would be this different.
On Wednesday evening, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he’ll be hosting WrestleMania this year, and that the event will be a two-night extravaganza on April 4 and 5.
It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.Article continues below ...
— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020
WrestleMania 36 will emanate from WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans and only essential personnel on hand, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown also aired from the P.C., for the same reason, giving fans a unique, surreal version of sports entertainment:
The road to #WrestleMania continued LIVE from the @WWEPC as @SteveAustinBSR celebrates #316Day, @EdgeRatedR challenged @RandyOrton, and The @Undertaker was all business during last night’s Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/Nr24Yk12B2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 17, 2020
Gronkowski, who has often talked about his passion for the WWE and desire to get into wrestling in his post-football days, was already slated to appear on this week’s SmackDown, as confirmed by his good friend Mojo Rawley last Friday.
After Gronk broke the news about the Showcase of the Immortals, WWE Superstars weighed in:
Wow, 2-NIGHT‼️ https://t.co/gygS4NrdSz
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 18, 2020
.@WrestleMania bigger than before?
It’s about to be a MOTHERLOVIN MANIA WEEKEND. @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE https://t.co/dK0my9WGTW
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2020
I’ll see you there @RobGronkowski!!!#WrestleMania #2Nights https://t.co/dmr0MvTBQ9
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) March 18, 2020
Two nights is better then one.
Congrats @RobGronkowski see you in Orlando for @WrestleMania
April 4th and 5th. https://t.co/tC0UEkW19Z
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) March 18, 2020
I’m hosting both nights of @WWE #Wrestlemania!!!
Oh wait that’s @RobGronkowski, sorry I got confused, my bad.
Still, very exciting. pic.twitter.com/Eip6OEGvNm
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) March 18, 2020
Hey, @RobGronkowski, congratulations on hosting @Wrestlemania! Can't wait to show you some drills that I've been working on with @WWEDanielBryan! #GetBetterEveryDay #HostButAlsoTrain #PracticeHowYouPlay #GulakBryanConnection https://t.co/MNrnpZXuZu
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 18, 2020
Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it’s going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!!
It’s so nice, we gotta do it twice!
Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!!
Chops all around! pic.twitter.com/P4U3hn44Wu
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 19, 2020
Ok Gronk I see you!! DAMN two nights of #WrestleMania!! Let’s go!! 👊🏿 https://t.co/fAQxYjxIds
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 18, 2020
all we want as performers is to make you guys smile and laugh, we will do our best and we will tell you our stories. With two nights in April, Saturday and Sunday, we can have an unforgettable Wrestlemania weekender! ❤️🌎❤️🌎
bubbly poltergeists coming through your screen!! 📺 https://t.co/K7cHtZuHil
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 18, 2020
2 days? That’s awesome! https://t.co/0o0Vcz26Zu
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 18, 2020
2nd best “patriot to Florida” news you’ll hear this week!
(+ 2 nights for me to steal the show) https://t.co/zkBHGILwFz
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 18, 2020
#WrestleMania is #STILLHere! Got my new gear ready because…I’m #AlwayzReady! https://t.co/oX8fQEsNIZ
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) March 18, 2020
Oooh $#%+! 😵 https://t.co/8sUMS441nV
— 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) March 18, 2020
Can’t wait to make history!!!! @WrestleMania #jointheraid https://t.co/XxNwrMGvCm
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) March 19, 2020
WrestleMania 36 will feature a Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns, the likely end of a years-long between John Cena and Bray Wyatt — or, should we say, The Fiend — AJ Styles taking on The Deadman himself, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler, and much more!
Who ya got? ‘The Phenom’ @Undertaker or ‘The Phenomenal’ @AJStylesOrg. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vNCj5wFG9Q
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 18, 2020
Oh, and if that’s not enough, the Rated-R Superstar Edge, who recently returned to WWE after a nearly nine-year retirement from in-ring competition, has challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match after The Viper unleashed vicious assaults on both the former WWE Champion and fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Edge’s wife.
"This is masterful. This is Shakespearean. This is Broadway." – @TheMarkHenry on @RandyOrton's promo on #RAW.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Na0Yngll6U
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020
It all goes down live on two nights, April 4 and 5, only on the WWE Network!