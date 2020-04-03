WrestleMania Kickoff airs tonight and tomorrow beginning at 6 ET/3 PT

From WWE Champion Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Shayna Baszler to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt against John Cena to Edge against Randy Orton, get expert analysis on The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night.

The Kickoffs will include two exclusive matches, one pitting Liv Morgan against Natalya and another showcasing Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro.

Don’t miss a special two-day WrestleMania Kickoff, airing this Saturday and Sunday at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch — delivered by Papa Johns.