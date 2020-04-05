WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski and 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley get hyped for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Rob Gronkowski is halfway through hosting WrestleMania 36, and he still has plenty hype left.

Gronk and new 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley served as co-Grand Marshals for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday from virtual Bristol Motors Speedway, giving the command for the drivers to start their engines.

Rawley pinned R-Truth during Part 1 of WrestleMania 36 Saturday to win the title.

Article continues below ...

Catch more of Gronk when he’s back for more tonight as the host of The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.