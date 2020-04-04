The Grandaddy of Them All. The Showcase of the Immortals. The Show of Shows. It’s WrestleMania — and this year, it’s too big for one night.

WrestleMania 36, available on FOX Sports pay-per-view, comes to you this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about this epic extravaganza.

When is WrestleMania 36?

The 2020 edition of WrestleMania is a two-night event, on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET on both nights.

Cool! How can I watch it?

You can order WrestleMania 36 on FOX pay-per-view here and stream it on all of your connected devices. WWE Network subscribers can also stream the show.

Is there a preshow?

Is there a preshow?! It's WrestleMania! Of course there is — on both nights. Two matches (in addition to the 16 previously scheduled across both nights) have been added to the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro and Liv Morgan against Natalya.

Catch parts 1 and 2 of the WrestleMania Kickoff show on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, featuring some of your favorites from WWE Backstage.

Seriously, it’s two nights?

It’s going to be amazing. The two-night spectacle will give us all a much needed helping of entertainment.

And according to Charlotte Flair, who recently joined Renee Young and Paige on WWE Backstage, WrestleMania 36 will give the Superstars an opportunity, as well:

“I think it’s going to give people an opportunity, if anything — more people an opportunity to be on WrestleMania, and it might just give the talent more time, to dedicate more time to that storyline. We have so many different stories that maybe need to come to an end, or are just starting, however your story is going. And I feel like giving it two days is only an opportunity for everyone. And it just goes to show how big WrestleMania has become, that it has to be on two days.”

Got it. And where is WrestleMania happening?

WrestleMania 36 was originally slated to go down in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the event has been moved to WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando. Usually, the “PC” is used as by Superstars to train, work on their skills, and return from injury, although WWE has put on shows from the Center in the past. Triple H called the PC a “saving grace” in a situation like this (via Sportskeeda):

“Yeah, I think we would have absolutely been in a different situation right now [without the Performance Center], as is everybody. But the Performance Center ended up being sort of worth its wait, so to speak, of the ability to… and it was sort of the intent from the beginning, to not only be able to train there, but create content there on a 24/7 basis. We have used the Performance Center in the past, used it last year … we did a Superbowl half-time show. We’ve done other shows, we’ve done NXT there. So, it’s been used for that purpose but in this situation, it really turned out to be the saving grace, so to speak of us being able to continue to entertain our fans.”

However, WWE has told reporters WrestleMania 36 will also emanate from a number of other undisclosed locations, each of which will be a closed set with only essential personnel on hand.

Will there be a crowd?

There will not be, in accordance with CDC guidelines and recommendations. Triple H spoke to our Martin Rogers about the responsibility to entertain fans even without the WWE Universe in attendance:

#WrestleMania won't have a crowd, but this two-night extravaganza is absolutely for the fans.@TripleH spoke to @MrogersFOX about the added responsibility of serving the WWE Universe and all sports fans in these chaotic times: https://t.co/74QG96Dsrl — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 3, 2020

Drew McIntyre, who has a championship match at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar, also spoke to Rogers about preparing for the biggest moment of his career without fans in attendance:

This year's #WrestleMania will be an event unlike any other.@DMcIntyreWWE spoke to our @MrogersFOX about what it's like to prepare for a WrestleMania with no crowd, and how he hopes his own story will continue to inspire fans worldwide: https://t.co/esiqvgCQtd — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 1, 2020

While Flair joined Nick Wright on The Herd to explain that no matter whether there’s 100,000 fans in the arena or zero, she’s thinking about everyone watching at home and proving that as performers, WWE Superstars can rise to any and every occasion:

"To me, whether the fans are there or not, I'm still thinking about the millions at home… I want to prove that you can be just as invested without the bonus of a live audience." — @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/c92qCo3mG1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 3, 2020

Fair enough. So, what are the matches?

We’re glad you asked! Let’s run through the card, starting with the championship matches. (Note: At this point, there is no indication of which match will take place on which night.)

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. The Fiend

"No one really knows what's gonna happen." The legendary @JohnCena talks about the last month of @WWE TV. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rXo1UE0x8p — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 4, 2020

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

“My little brother-in-law took the first Styles Clash ever on the trampoline.” ‘The Phenomenal’ @AJStylesOrg shares the origins of his signature finisher. pic.twitter.com/UheeBls5rk — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2020

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

"The truth will be heard." A mysterious stranger reveals WHO really texted @otiswwe during Valentine's Day… @SonyaDevilleWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JsPRoJMTAS — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 4, 2020

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. Baron Corbin

Awesome! Is there anything else I need to know?

It’s WrestleMania, friends, all weekend long!