WWE WrestleMania 36: Live social reactions from fans, Superstars, celebrities and athletes

Whether you’re a lifelong WWE fan or just trying out sports entertainment for the first time, we can all agree on one thing: it’s nice to have WrestleMania in our lives.

For the first time ever, WrestleMania 36 is a two-night event, offering us a welcome distraction during these trying times on both Saturday and Sunday night. And if you’re tuning in for all of the festivities, you’re in very good company.

Celebrities, WWE Superstars, fellow athletes, and fans alike took to social media to share their joy, react to the night’s in-ring action, and share their thoughts on all things WrestleMania, and we’re here to highlight the very best for you on both nights.

Before night one started, WWE Superstars expressed their appreciation that the show would go on, and that they would have an opportunity to entertain fans:

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge, had particularly lengthy thoughts:

“Strange days. we’re all coping with the issues of the world in different ways but we’re all in this together. In coping, I know personally I need outlets. Some forums of fun. Books. Movies. Music. For some wrestling can be that. It was always that for me growing up. Today is the first of two days of WrestleMania. For the first time ever. Whether you agree or disagree. The could haves or should haves, we’re here. It’s done. Speaking as a performer who didn’t have this for 9 years, I realize what a privilege it is to do this for a living and WrestleMania is the pinnacle of that. Is it the same without a crowd? No. You help make it. We miss you. But my mindset while performing was thinking of all of you at home, watching it, hopefully enjoying it. And, maybe wishful thinking, just for a few hours this weekend, you get lost in what we love to do. Perform for you. To forget and just try to have fun. Cheer. Boo. Laugh. Cry. Lastly I want to thank everyone, the WHOLE crew, everyone behind the scenes who helped bring this beast to life while trying to remain safe and responsible. Happy WrestleMania everyone.”

And as the first bell loomed, the excitement was palpable:

Stephanie McMahon opened the show, welcoming and fans and stating that WWE hoped to provide a small bit of comfort in these trying times:

Followed by a fantastic, Jack Sparrow-themed intro video:

Then we threw it to our host with the most, the one and only Rob Gronkowski:

The first match of the night was a back-and-forth affair for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, won by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross:

But Kairi Sane and Asuka came up short, losing their titles to Cross and Bliss.

That fantastic Women’s Tag Team Championship match gave way to Elias vs. Baron Corbin, with the heelish Corbin taking the loss despite trying to intimidate the referee.