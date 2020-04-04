Whether you’re a lifelong WWE fan or just trying out sports entertainment for the first time, we can all agree on one thing: it’s nice to have WrestleMania in our lives.

For the first time ever, WrestleMania 36 is a two-night event, offering us a welcome distraction during these trying times on both Saturday and Sunday night. And if you’re tuning in for all of the festivities, you’re in very good company.

Celebrities, WWE Superstars, fellow athletes, and fans alike took to social media to share their joy, react to the night’s in-ring action, and share their thoughts on all things WrestleMania, and we’re here to highlight the very best for you on both nights.

It starts now, here we go! #Wrestlemania36 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 4, 2020

Before night one started, WWE Superstars expressed their appreciation that the show would go on, and that they would have an opportunity to entertain fans:

Tomorrow.

Amid all the chaos that is going on in the world, its is incredible that we have tomorrow to look forward to. There are times when pro wrestling can be more than pro wrestling, and I feel like this is one of those times.#Wrestlemania is tomorrow.

Enjoy, my friends. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 4, 2020

What a wild way to really spend Wrestlemania all together. Kind of through the same eyes. Yes, it’s different, but it is without a doubt, very special. Enjoy your weekend and I’ll be back to tell y’all “I told you so”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🤍✌🏼🌎 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 4, 2020

No, my cynical friend. That’s incorrect. We just care. It’s still WrestleMania to us. It’s what we all work toward all year. Every post I saw this morning, the ones from peers and co-workers I respect and look up to, they came from the heart. Have a good day. https://t.co/JsQBa73iof — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 4, 2020

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge, had particularly lengthy thoughts:

“Strange days. we’re all coping with the issues of the world in different ways but we’re all in this together. In coping, I know personally I need outlets. Some forums of fun. Books. Movies. Music. For some wrestling can be that. It was always that for me growing up. Today is the first of two days of WrestleMania. For the first time ever. Whether you agree or disagree. The could haves or should haves, we’re here. It’s done. Speaking as a performer who didn’t have this for 9 years, I realize what a privilege it is to do this for a living and WrestleMania is the pinnacle of that. Is it the same without a crowd? No. You help make it. We miss you. But my mindset while performing was thinking of all of you at home, watching it, hopefully enjoying it. And, maybe wishful thinking, just for a few hours this weekend, you get lost in what we love to do. Perform for you. To forget and just try to have fun. Cheer. Boo. Laugh. Cry. Lastly I want to thank everyone, the WHOLE crew, everyone behind the scenes who helped bring this beast to life while trying to remain safe and responsible. Happy WrestleMania everyone.”

And as the first bell loomed, the excitement was palpable:

AMERICA THE BEAUTY 🙌🏻🇺🇸#Wrestlemania36 Ohhh YEAAA ✊🏻 — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 4, 2020

Game time!!!!! And I’m playing for keeps!!!!! #Wrestlemania36 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 4, 2020

This is for you and because of you. Who's watching #Wrestlemania36 with me ? 🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 4, 2020

Stephanie McMahon opened the show, welcoming and fans and stating that WWE hoped to provide a small bit of comfort in these trying times:

Followed by a fantastic, Jack Sparrow-themed intro video:

.@wwe

Please thank whomever took part in making the beginning of @WrestleMania intro!!! AMAZING! — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 4, 2020

Did Seth Rollins just curbstomp a giant crab…? #WrestleMania — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) April 4, 2020

This intro is fiiiiiiire oh my gosh! 🙌🔥#Wrestlemania36 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 4, 2020

Then we threw it to our host with the most, the one and only Rob Gronkowski:

Gronk: “WWE picked the right guy to host [WrestleMania] because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and finish it 30 hours later.” 😂 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2020

The first match of the night was a back-and-forth affair for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, won by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross:

Don’t touch her bow dude — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) April 4, 2020

Asuka is the best! This is how you do empty arena matches. Don’t. Stop. Shouting! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/geS4qOpO51 — Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) April 4, 2020

Asuka might be my favorite empty arena wrestler in the world. I reserve the right to change this selection over the next two nights — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 4, 2020

We don’t give Nikki enough credit for seemlessly turning her chaotic evil character into chaotic good. I mean, she wears neon and drinks coffee in cutesy mugs now but is somehow more intimidating! #WrestleMania — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 4, 2020

But Kairi Sane and Asuka came up short, losing their titles to Cross and Bliss.

We could not win the match, but I was able to fulfill my promise with one of my best friends to have a title match at #WrestleMania. You watched me from heaven, right?😌 pic.twitter.com/yodzjX2nJi — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) April 4, 2020

That fantastic Women’s Tag Team Championship match gave way to Elias vs. Baron Corbin, with the heelish Corbin taking the loss despite trying to intimidate the referee.

Yo. @WWELadyRefJess ain't worried about you! She would knock you OUT if she needed to. #WrestleMania — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) April 4, 2020