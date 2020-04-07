WrestleMania 36 shatters more records

The historic WrestleMania 36 continues to set records as new viewership and consumption milestones were surpassed at The Show of Shows.

In addition to WrestleMania becoming the most social event in WWE history, WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records with more than 967 million video views across the company’s digital and social platforms including WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, an increase of 20 percent year-over-year.

Additionally, a record 46 million hours of content was consumed during WrestleMania Week, an increase of 28 percent year-over-year.

Article continues below ...

As previously announced, WrestleMania was the most social event in WWE history with more than 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, a 57 percent increase over last year’s WrestleMania, according to Nielsen Social.